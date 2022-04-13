Warriors get cultural advice from Wallabies coach Dave Rennie

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's advice was instrumental in bringing together the Warriors, who have one of the most multi-cultural teams in the NRL, says club CEO Cameron George.

It's been two years since we've been able to talk face-to-face with the Warriors at Mt Smart stadium. The last time Tohu Harris was home, he's wasn't even captain yet.

"Yeah first time back, to be honest can't remember last time it was," he said.

"My wife and son been through the different quarantine lockdowns, we've had to move from place to place."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The old saying is there's no place like home so, it's nice to be back and have our feet on this soil again," the Warriors' injured skipper said.

While away in Australia, Harris has looked to bring more of home into the dressing room.

An incorporation of more tikanga Māori one of the few examples of that.

The guidance coming from a surprising source, former Chiefs coach Rennie, who took over as Wallabies coach in 2020.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has offered cultural advice to the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

"It was something that we believed we needed to fix," said Warriors boss George.

"I heard third hand how significant he's been in that space with the Chiefs and other teams, I also wanted to know how he went to the Australian culture and created something there which is a very similar environment to here with Pacific Islanders and Australians and Indigenous and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He took us through his journey and what he did there and he has been really instrumental in the outcome that we've got, he gave us some really good ideas and gave us some really good insights into why you do it and how you do it," said George.

The Warriors say they've now placed a greater importance on rituals and ceremonies that they hope will last internally for generations to come.

Understanding the Warriors' roots is particularly important considering nearly half the squad wasn't born in New Zealand.

The team is one of the most diverse in the NRL, featuring players of Indigenous Australian descent, much of the Pacific and even South America.

"We thought we needed to create a connection back to New Zealand and what the New Zealand and Māori culture is so that each players knows what they're playing from and where is club is from," said Harris.

"There's certain things that we've put in place for those players, we need people on the field to have a connection to the club and where the club comes from and it's culture, so there's different traditions that we've put in place, different ceremonies we've done throughout the off season and pre-season to build on that," the Warriors captain said.

George said: "It's about making players understand it's not just playing for the Warriors, you're bloody proud to play for the Warriors,"

ADVERTISEMENT

All that's needed now is for Harris to show his leadership on the field, with the captain set to return from a knee injury next month.

"Not being able to run out with the everyone you're building a connection with and training with side-by-side not being out there on the field with them has really been hard it takes it's toll, it's still been really pleasing and you get a lot out of seeing those guys working hard for each other".

They'll need to work even harder on Sunday when they play the Roosters in a clash that'll evoke memories of the 2002 grand final between the teams.