Tuivasa-Sheck to make injury return off bench against Crusaders

The return of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from injury is one of several intriguing storylines as the Blues face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Good Friday hoping to win in the Garden City for the first time in 18 years.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Blues' loss. (Source: Photosport)

Luke Romano’s return to his old franchise – where he played for 12 years before being deemed surplus to requirements – is the other.

Tuivasa-Sheck, the former Warriors skipper, hasn’t played since the Blues’ win over the Chiefs at Eden Park on March 5 due to a shoulder injury.

He will likely come on for Bryce Heem, who was named to start in the No.12 jersey on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting for Roger, he’s done a great job getting himself back fit,” assistant coach Tom Coventry said. “He’s a great professional.”

Coventry and Papalii confirmed the Blues’ win over the Chiefs had boosted their confidence but had done little more ahead of what has traditionally been the biggest test of a New Zealand side’s pedigree, playing the Crusaders at Christchurch.

Papalii said: “Belief is a big part of it. We haven’t beaten them down there in a while.

“We’re building this year and there’s something special in this group that I’ve felt in patches in previous years. It’s been consistent ever since that loss to the Canes in the first round.”

Coventry added: “They’re the team that have had successive victories in championships – back to back. Teams have been chasing them for a long time. But history has to be changed at some time so it’s our turn to have a go. We respect them and admire what they’ve done, but we’ve just got to go down there and do what we have to do.

“You have to go there and play… you have to stick to your guns.”

Blues team to play Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, kick-off at 7.05pm on Friday is:

1. Alex Hodgman 2. Kurt Eklund 3. Ofa Tuungafasi 4. Luke Romano 5. Josh Goodhue 6. Tom Robinson 7. Dalton Papalii © 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Mark Telea 12. Bryce Heem 13. Reiko Ioane 14. AJ Lam 15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli 17. Jordan Lay 18. Nepo Laulala 19. James Tucker 20. Adrian Choat 21. Taufa Funaki 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 23. Zarn Sullivan/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens