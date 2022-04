A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Canterbury's Lewis Pass Road.

Road closed file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 7, near Magdalen Valley Road, around 3.30pm on Tuesday police said.

A section of the road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.

UPDATE 8:15PM

SH7 Lewis Pass remains CLOSED at Engineers Camp. Please continue to delay your journey and consider using an alternative route. We are signing off for the night, for overnight updates, please check our travel info map here: https://t.co/CjnQncbXL5 ^LZ https://t.co/yXEtMhXh64 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) April 12, 2022

Police say the male motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.