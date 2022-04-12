KiwiRail to restart scenic train journeys in September

KiwiRail has announced it will restart its scenic trains - the Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific - later this year, after the routes were halted in December.

A KiwiRail passenger service travels between Auckland and Wellington. (Supplied: KiwiRail)

The Northern Explorer (Auckland – Wellington) will resume from September 25 and the Coastal Pacific (Picton – Christchurch) from September 29. The two services were halted in December, causing an outcry among train enthusiasts in New Zealand.

The most well-known scenic train, TranzAlpine (Christchurch-Greymouth) resumed service in January.

KiwiRail general manager scenic journeys Tracey Goodall said the trains would cater to both locals and tourists going forward.

"People will be able to book tickets between Auckland and Wellington, Picton and Christchurch, and Christchurch and Greymouth as they previously have, but we will also be offering new products on all three trains to appeal to more people and different travel styles," she said.

The new options aimed at tourists are multi-day guided and self-guided tours that would allow travellers to hop-on and hop-off at various regional locations along the routes.

The hope would be for tourists to explore more of regional New Zealand, Goodall said.

Bookings for standard travel will resume on April 26, with package and tour options offered in the coming months.