Kinder chocolate recall expands over salmonella fears

More Kinder-branded chocolate products made in Belgium are being recalled from shelves around New Zealand due to fears of salmonella contamination.

Kinder Surprise eggs. (Source: istock.com)

Last week, a batch of Kinder Surprise eggs were recalled after being affected by the possible contamination.

On Tuesday, several more Kinder-branded products available in New Zealand were added to the recall list by manufacturer Ferrero. All of the products were made in Belgium.

The products affected are:

Kinder Surprise Maxi brand Eggs (100g) (Miraculous, Natoons, Disney Frozen and Christmas varieties)

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut (all sizes)

Kinder Happy Moments Ballotin (191g) (Christmas product)

Kinder Maxi Mix (133g) with plush toy (Christmas product)

The Ministry for Primary Industries has advised that all Kinder products shown to have been made in Belgium should not be consumed and the products returned to their retailer for a full refund or thrown away.

"The key thing to remember is to check the label of Kinder chocolates. If it says 'Made in Belgium' it will be covered by the recall and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. If you are in any doubt, please return the product to the place of purchase," MPI's deputy director-general New Zealand Food Safety Vincent Arbuckle said.

The New Zealand retailers stocking these products include New World, Pak'n Save, Countdown, FreshChoice, Kmart, The Warehouse, Four Square and SuperValue, as well as other small retail stores.

There are yet to be any reported cases of illness related to Kinder products in New Zealand, MPI said.