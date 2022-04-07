Batch of Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella fears

A batch of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are being recalled from around New Zealand due to fears over a potential salmonella contamination.

Kinder Surprise eggs. (Source: istock.com)

It comes as head company Ferrero International S.A. announced a global recall of affected product manufactured in Belgium.

The affected product in New Zealand is the Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g with batch number L298R03UNB and best before date of August 23 2022.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says some illnesses have been linked to the product overseas, but there have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Other products recalled overseas that may also be in New Zealand are Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Mix, among others.

“Kinder products are made in a number of countries and affected product comes from only one Belgian manufacturer, so we encourage people to carefully check batch numbers," New Zealand Food Safety's deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

“Anyone with affected product at home should not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure. The illness usually lasts up to a week.

New Zealand Food Safety will provide more details on the recall on its website shortly.