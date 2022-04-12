Frizell out for two months as Highlanders suffer injury blows

The Highlanders' first Super Rugby Pacific win this year has come at a significant cost with both Shannon Frizell and Manaaki Selby-Rickit ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Shannon Frizell goes down injured against Moana Pasifika. (Source: Getty)

Frizell and Selby-Rickit both went down with knee injuries in Friday's 37-17 win over Moana Pasifika in Dunedin.

The All Blacks flanker lasted mere seconds in the contest, twisting his knee awkwardly in a tackle after receiving the ball from the opening kick-off.

Selby-Rickit left the field later on in the first half after an ugly collision with teammate Jermaine Ainsley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both players have been given an eight week recovery projection, meaning they won't kit up for the Highlanders again this year unless the southern club turns their season around and makes a deep run in the playoffs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Highlanders said Christian Lio-Willie will stay on as continued injury cover for the remainder of the season and no additional injury replacements had been made.

The Highlanders currently sit 10th on the Super Rugby Pacific table with a record of one win from seven games with the Hurricanes three points above in the coveted eighth spot.