Cyclone Fili: Red heavy rain warning for Gisborne, Wairoa District

Cyclone Fili is about to make landfall in New Zealand today (Tuesday), bringing heavy rain, gale force winds and big swells.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Shortly before 11am, MetService said a red heavy rain warning was now in force for the Wairoa District and Gisborne.

The bad weather is expected to reach the Gisborne region at about 10pm on Tuesday.

"People in these areas can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may become impassable possibly isolating communities, and power outages are also likely," the weather forecaster said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition to significant rainfall, severe gale south to southwesterly winds are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures."

MetService urged people to avoid being outdoors and unnecessary travel.

The warning for Gisborne comes after only weeks since it was hit by flooding.

The latest forecast from MetService shows Fili, which formed near New Caledonia about a week ago, tracking slightly more to the east than initially expected.

That means Auckland and Wellington could be spared the worst of the weather. However, the eastern parts of the North Island could be hard hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are heavy rain warnings in several areas, including Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Flood damage in Tairāwhiti in March.

Large waves are expected to affect north east and eastern coasts, which could cause flooding and coastal erosion.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Breakfast things should settle down by about Thursday.

Nasty weather barrelling down from the tropics set to drench parts of the North Island. #cyclonefili 👉 https://t.co/icNSnw7vyu pic.twitter.com/0ZfWU1EwHf — 1News (@1NewsNZ) April 11, 2022

Before then, there was still a "big risk for life, for property", he said.

"Almost anywhere in the North Island will see at least some effects - whether it's wind or heavy rain, especially around the Tairāwhiti region."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) can expect about 200 to 300mm of rain to accumulate, with peak rates of about 15 to 25mm an hour, with the possibility of a peak of up to 50mm in localised downpours, according to MetService's 11am forecast.

In Wairoa, about 250 to 350mm of rain is forecast from about 1am on Wednesday to 4am Thursday.

Ferris urged people in the North Island to check the weather, check in on friends and family, and to tie down trampolines.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care and avoid unnecessary travel from late Tuesday until early Thursday on state highways in Waikato and Bay of Plenty due to the forecast wind and rain.