11-year-old driver among 9 arrested after Auckland ram raid

Nine people have been apprehended by police following a ram raid at an Auckland superette overnight, including an 11-year-old driver.

Sandringham Superette after ram raid. (Source: 1News)

Police were alerted to three suspicious vehicles travelling west "in a suspicious manner" towards Sandringham just after 1am, Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement.

Officers patrolling Sandringham Road then arrived at a superette where a burglary was underway after one of the vehicles had been used in an alleged ram raid.

The group of nine offenders fled the scene in a Toyota Aqua with "a number of stolen goods", before travelling at a "dangerously high speed along Sandringham Road", Baldwin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle was then abandoned near the Kingsland Train Station, after which the group entered a second stolen vehicle and travelled south on the motorway.

“The Police Eagle helicopter responded and provided observations of the vehicle’s movements,” police said.

According to police, the vehicle came to a stop in Clendon after police deployed road spikes.

All nine of the suspects were apprehended "a short distance away without issue".

Two members of the group are due to appear in the Youth Court, while seven others will be referred to Youth Aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin said Toyota Aquas continue to be one of the most commonly stolen vehicles in Auckland.

“We understand the distress it can cause to have property taken and would like to remind people to secure their vehicles at all times, even when parked in a driveway," he said.

“A steering wheel lock is an inexpensive but effective tool, which often deters opportunist thieves.”

Baldwin praised the members of the public who made the original 111 report.

“These members of the community alerted police to the initial suspicious behaviour and we strongly encourage anyone who witnesses potentially illegal activity to call 111 straight away.”