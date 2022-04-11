Cyclone Fili: North Island should brace for deluge - MetService

Cyclone Fili is about to make landfall in New Zealand today (Tuesday), bringing heavy rain, gale force winds and big swells.

The latest forecast from MetService shows Fili, which formed near New Caledonia about a week ago, tracking slightly more to the east than initially expected.

That means Auckland and Wellington could be spared the worst of the weather. However, the eastern parts of the North Island could be hard hit.

There are heavy rain warnings in several areas, including Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel and Gisborne - the latter having only recently been hit by flooding.

Flood damage in Tairāwhiti in March.

Large waves are expected to affect north east and eastern coasts, which could cause flooding and coastal erosion.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Breakfast things should settle down by about Thursday.

Before then, there was still a "big risk for life, for property", he said.

"Almost anywhere in the North Island will see at least some effects - whether it's wind or heavy rain, especially around the Tairāwhiti region."

Tairāwhiti (Gisborne) can expect about 150 to 250mm of rain to accumulate, with peak rates of about 15 to 25mm an hour, with the possibility of a peak of 35mm in localised downpours, according to MetService.

Ferris urged people in the North Island to check the weather, check in on friends and family, and to tie down trampolines.