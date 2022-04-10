Cyclone Fili could bring heavy rain, coastal floods - MetService

MetService warns Cyclone Fili may bring two days of gale, heavy rain and coastal floods.

File picture. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The national weather authority predicts the cyclone may approach the North Island from the subtropics on Tuesday, tracking southeast across the Island on Wednesday, then away from our shores early Thursday.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for eastern parts of Northland for 24 hours from 12pm on Tuesday.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Northland for 24 hours from 3pm on Tuesday.

"Winds from both directions may approach severe gale for a time," MetService said.

A moderate warning has been issued for regions north of Whanganui and Hawke's Bay. There is, however, a low risk for the rest of the North Island from Wednesday.

There remains uncertainty as to the track and track and timing of the cyclone, but MetService has advised that people keep up to date with forecasts and official advice.

An active cold front over the Tasman Sea has also seen severe weather warnings issued for Westland and Fiordland. Heavy northerly rain is expected to batter these regions from Monday night until Tuesday morning.