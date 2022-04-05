Deaths of man, woman in Christchurch treated as homicide

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at property in Christchurch's Riccarton on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an address on Ayr St shortly before 6pm that day, where two people, a man and a woman, were found dead.

The man was in his 40s and the woman was in her 80s.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said specialist police teams and ESR were still carrying out a scene examination.

It is expected to be finished soon, he said.

No one else is being sought in relation to the deaths, police have already said.

"Our thoughts are with the wider family and they are being supported by Victim Support."

