Jordie Barrett gets thumbs up after move to 'Canes midfield

The Hurricanes have had to deal with successive painfully close defeats - a golden point loss to Moana Pasifika last week and a one-point reverse in another thriller against the Chiefs on Saturday - but their positivity remains, not least because of Jordie Barrett's performance in the No.12 jersey at Sky Stadium.

Jordie Barrett climbs in an attempt to gather possession in his team's close loss to the Chiefs in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks fullback was excellent in the 30-29 defeat to the Chiefs in the relatively unfamiliar position. He was a threat on attack with his physicality and eye for a gap, and solid on defence.

The second-five position is likely to remain an option for him, according to assistant coach Chris Gibbes.

Barrett's move meant Ruben Love, normally a first-five, played in the No.15 jersey against the Chiefs and he too showed some promising touches.

However, in the case of Barrett, the move may have connotations for the All Blacks given their depth at the back includes the fast-rising Will Jordan.

Crusaders fullback Jordan showed such comfort at the top level last year, and has shown such form for the red and blacks this year, that Barrett may find more of a permanent home in the All Blacks midfield given their relative lack of combinations there.

Quinn Tupaea, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor and Anton Lienert-Brown are the front runners for Ian Foster's midfield but none have pressed compelling cases so far this season.

“You saw a high amount of energy out of Jordie," Gibbes said of Barrett's recent performance. "He was very physical in that area, and likewise Ruben ran hard back to the line. There are a few things around his positioning that the boys are going to work through but overall, really happy with those two."

For loose forward DuPlessis Kirifi, defending alongside Barrett brought back memories of their time playing together at high school when Barrett was at No.12.

“There’s not much difference – it’s awesome to have him on the field whether he’s at fullback or 12," Kirifi said. "I’m sure there’s a couple of little things that he’d like to work on – some relationship stuff with the boys inside and out but you don’t really notice the difference - he’s a world-class player.

Both Gibbes and Kirifi said a thorough review had revealed what had gone wrong against the Chiefs and they were determined to put it right against the Crusaders at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Both losses to Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs could have gone the other way, Kirifi said.

“On another day we potentially win those games so hopefully that will happen this weekend,” he said.