Perenara snatches try-scoring record in thrilling loss to Chiefs

TJ Perenara has surpassed the great Christian Cullen as the Hurricanes’ top try scorer.

Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara runs in for his record-breaking 57th try for his franchise. (Source: Photosport)

Perenara scored his 57th try for the Hurricanes in his team’s thrilling 29-30 defeat to the Chiefs at Sky Stadium on Sunday afternoon, his milestone coming in the opening minutes when he timed his run to perfection to intercept Josh Ioane’s pass from 50m out.

The 30-year-old halfback is in his 11th season at the Hurricanes. Fullback Cullen, famous for his try-scoring exploits for the Hurricanes and All Blacks alike, spent eight seasons at the franchise. Cullen’s record has stood since 2003, the year he left the Hurricanes to join Munster in Ireland.

Former Wallaby Israel Folau holds the Super Rugby try-scoring record with 60, with Blues wing Doug Howlett on 59 and Crusaders wing Caleb Ralph on 58. Howlett is the top All Blacks try scorer with 49 in 62 Tests.

Perenara and the Hurricanes didn’t have it all their own way after the halfback’s early intervention, however, with the Chiefs quickly responding via a converted try for Anton Lienert-Brown before Wes Goosen gave the lead back to the Hurricanes with a try in the left corner.

And while the home side held a slim 15-13 halftime lead, the Chiefs quickly put on 10 points after the break through the excellent Ioane, who recovered from his early passing indiscretion to lead the attacking line with creativity, and a converted try for loose forward Kaylum Boshier.

Ioane departed before the final quarter due to injury, but the Chiefs controlled the matich via Pita Gus Sowakula, Quinn Tupaea, Lienert-Brown and Emoni Narawa only for Julian Savea and brother Ardie to set up a thrilling finish with two converted tries, the first converted by Jordie Barrett from the right sideline. Ardie's try, from a quick penalty tap, surprised everyone, not least the Chiefs' defence.

The Hurricanes', with the momentum and only one point down, controlled possession in the final minutes but this time the Chiefs' defence held.