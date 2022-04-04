John Campbell to leave Breakfast, become TVNZ chief correspondent

<p>John Campbell is leaving Breakfast for a new role as TVNZ's chief correspondent.</p> <p>Kamahl Santamaria will join Breakfast alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart.</p> <p>Campbell will tell stories across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows, on television and digital. He will also host a number of specials. </p> <p>Santamaria comes to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, having started his career at 3 News before heading overseas. </p> <p>"Being TVNZ’s chief correspondent is a new and really exciting broadcast-digital role, and I am so up for it," Campbell said.</p> <p>"From documentaries and broadcast specials, to stories for Sunday and 1News, to working in the immediacy of our digital team when there’s breaking news, or when we want to tell stories in new or different ways, to making sure TVNZ is talking to, and about, as many New Zealanders as possible, I can’t wait." </p> <p>“I’ve loved being part of Breakfast and part of a team that’s helped re-shape breakfast television, to make it more inclusive, more representative, and more prepared to talk about things like inequality, the environment, and how we might better enable people to live lives of dignity and participation. </p> <p>"I feel really grateful that our audience has grown – this means there’s an appetite for this kind of television. I’ve also loved working alongside Jenny-May, Indira and Matty. They’re wonderful people, and we’re friends, and that matters when you’re starting work at four am, and doing three hours, live, each morning in their company. I’ll miss them, but I’ll be back on Breakfast at regular intervals.”</p> <p>Santamaria returns to New Zealand after 20 years overseas, having presented news and current affairs in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, the United States and Middle East.</p> <p>“20 years is a long time to be away, but it’s the challenge of Breakfast and three hours of live, on-your-feet broadcasting every morning which has brought me back."</p> <p>Campbell's last day is Friday, with Santamaria joining in a few weeks. </p>