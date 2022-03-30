All Whites crush Solomons to reach World Cup playoff

<p>The All Whites won this morning’s Oceania World Cup qualification final against the Solomon Islands with ease.</p> <p>New Zealand's 5-0 victory on Thursday morning came thanks to two goals from Bill Tuiloma and strikes from Chris Wood, Joe Bell and Matthew Garbett.</p> <p>They now go through to June's playoff which looks likely to be against world No.42 Costa Rica.</p> <p>Wood scored five goals during the tournament, which was condensed into a short event held in Qatar due to Covid cancellations and border closures in the Pacific over the past two years.</p> <p>Today's performance showed the All Whites were too strong physically and tactically for the Solomons side.</p> <p>New Zealand took the lead from a Bill Tuiloma header in the 23rd minute and Wood then scored before halftime to put the game out of reach. </p> <p>Three goals in the second half, two from set pieces, sealed the win.</p> <p>The fourth-placed team from the Concacaf zone, in Central and North America, who the All Whites will playoff against, will be known later today.</p>