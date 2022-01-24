Rogerson ready for All Whites recall after five-year hiatus

After not playing for the All Whites for more than five years, Logan Rogerson is taking his latest opportunity with both hands.

Rogerson's journey back into international football has taken him to Finland.

"With the experienced I've gathered over the last five years playing abroad for half of that time, I've learnt a lot on and off the field," Rogerson told 1News.

"[I've] grown a lot as a person and this year just gone, I started getting more minutes and that's helped get this call up."

All Whites coach Danny Hay agrees the move to Finland has changed Rogerson’s career for the better.

“The move that he made to go back to Europe after having a not so great experience in Germany was a brave one and I think that says a lot about him as a person and his character," Hay said.

“I know what Logan is capable of, it’s a well deserved opportunity."

Logan Rogerson in action for New Zealand at the under-20 World Cup in 2017. (Source: Getty)

While he might he far from home, reminders of his Māori roots are never far away - especially when you play for a team called Haka.

"With the All Blacks being a huge global brand, the first two weeks that was the joke - 'oh, can you give us a haka?," Rogerson joked.

“Haka is huge around the world and they definitely understand how big it is for Māori and New Zealanders.

"It's a long way from home but I enjoy it, I love playing football and to achieve things you have to play overseas."

In terms of Māori representation overseas, Rogerson doesn't need to look much further than All Whites skipper Winston Reid.

"Winston has had an unreal career in the EPL and playing for West Ham playing against big teams, for a Māori footballer to be on the biggest stage in the world is something that I look up to and I’m sure many others do too," he said.