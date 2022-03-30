Problem-plagued Transmission Gully officially opened

<p>Transmission Gully, Wellington’s long-awaited major motorway development, has been officially opened in a ceremony on Wednesday morning.</p> <p>A pōwhiri was held to bless the four-lane motorway, which is 27km-long and connects Kapiti Coast and Wellington.</p> <p>Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday morning the "engineering marvel" was "huge" for all Kiwis. </p> <p>"We have a pathway that will be used by generations to come."</p> <p>With travel via the route expected to cut journey times for about 25,000 vehicles by about seven to 15 minutes, that would equate to a productivity gain of about 1640 hours a day, Ardern said.</p> <p>It's expected the road will be open to the public within 24 hours of this morning's ceremony.</p> <p>The project, which began in 2014, has missed several milestones since its original opening date of April 2020.</p> <p>It has been plagued with problems, including large parts of the road having to be ripped up and relayed due to issues with the sealing material.</p> <p>That led to mounting frustration and calls for <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/02/10/transmission-gully-opening-date-still-a-mystery/" target="_blank">an inquiry.</a></p> <p>Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/03/16/transmission-gully-finally-given-green-light-to-open-within-weeks/" target="_blank">gave it the green light to open earlier this month, </a>saying work over the summer has brought the road to a stage where it is now confident for public use.</p> <p>However, to speed the process up, a number of quality assurance tests have been deferred until after it opened.</p> <p>Waka Kotahi said none of the deferred tests would compromise public safety, as they relate to ensuring the long-term quality of the road.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Transport Minister Michael Wood was confident any issues that could come up could be fixed. </p> <p>"Always with these roads, there are ongoing assurance processes. </p> <p>"On a big project like this, there might be issues that come up. But, we have a robust system in place to make sure that if there are defects, they get repaired." </p>