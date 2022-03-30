Oscars: Jim Carrey sickened by Will Smith's standing ovation

Funnyman Jim Carrey has slammed those at Monday's Oscars ceremony for giving Will Smith a standing ovation after his best actor win, which came shortly after he slapped Chris Rock.

Smith caused shock waves around the world, taking exception to Rock's joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's haircut.

She lacks hair due to alopecia.

Moments after the attack, Smith won his first Oscar for his role in King Richard, after which he gave an emotional speech where he spoke about protecting his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterwards, he was given a standing ovation, something that didn't go down well with Carrey.

“I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

Both Smith and Rock have issued apologies.

Carrey said he didn't hold ill will towards Smith, but said he had gone too far.

“I wish him the best, I really do … He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment,” he said. “It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Carrey in 2020 (Source: Getty)

A number of celebrities have taken exception to Smith's actions, with Kathy Griffin saying she was concerned about copycats.

“Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theatres."