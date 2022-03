The body of a man, believed to be a tramper who went missing in Milford Sound on Monday, has been found.

A person out tramping. (Source: Getty)

Search and rescue specialists are now working to recover the body and return him to his whānau.

Police said rescue teams, "have worked with skill and compassion to find this man in a challenging landscape".

"This is a tragic outcome for everyone involved and Police extend their sympathies to his friends and family."