Problem-plagued Transmission Gully opening ceremony underway

<p>An opening ceremony for Transmission Gully, Wellington’s long-awaited major motorway development, has been taking place on Wednesday morning.</p> <p>A pōwhiri was held to bless the four-lane motorway, which is 27km-long and connects Kapiti Coast and Wellington.</p> <p>It's expected the road will be open to the public within 24 hours of this morning's ceremony.</p> <p>The project, which began in 2014, has missed several milestones since its original opening date of April 2020.</p> <p>It has been plagued with problems, including large parts of the road having to be ripped up and relayed due to issues with the sealing material.</p> <p>That lead to mounting frustration and calls for <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/02/10/transmission-gully-opening-date-still-a-mystery/" target="_blank">an inquiry.</a></p> <p>Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/03/16/transmission-gully-finally-given-green-light-to-open-within-weeks/" target="_blank">gave it the green light to open earlier this month, </a>saying work over summer has brought the road to a stage where it is now confident for public use.</p> <p>However, in order to speed the process up a number of quality assurance tests have been deferred until after it is open.</p> <p>Waka Kotahi says none of the deferred tests will compromise public safety, as they relate to ensuring the long-term quality of the road.</p>