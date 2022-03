A cyclist has died following a crash in Warea, South Taranaki on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to South Rd at around 10.40am after an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road will be closed for some time.

Diversions are in place at Mid Puniho Rd and at Parihaka.