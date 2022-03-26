White Ferns coach Bob Carter steps down after World Cup exit

White Ferns coach Bob Carter has stepped down following a disappointing showing at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter steps down at a media conference in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Carter announced his bowing out at a media conference in Christchurch on Sunday morning.

The 61-year-old said the decision for him to step down had not been made suddenly.

"It really wasn’t about me, it was about what we were trying to achieve with the White Ferns," he said.

He said he would return to his previous high-performance role with New Zealand Cricket.

Carter has been coach of the White Ferns since September 2019 and was contracted to coach the team until the end of this year's World Cup.

Last Sunday, the White Ferns suffered their fourth loss at the Women’s Cricket World Cup to England which all but ended their hopes in the tournament.

At the time, Carter said the team had been hit hard by the reality of the situation.

"It hurts hugely. It was the goal to go all the way and it doesn't look like that's going to be achieved but we will regroup, we've got a good nucleus of players and we'll look at it over the weeks ahead."