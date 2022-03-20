Emotional White Ferns coach 'hurt hugely' after England loss

White Ferns coach Bob Carter has conceded his side had a "very emotional" changing room after their latest loss at the Cricket World Cup all but ended their hopes in the tournament.

The White Ferns went down to England on Sunday after clawing their way back into the contest with their bowling.

However, the one-wicket defeat was the side's fourth loss at this year's event, meaning their dreams of playing for the world cup in the semis and final on home soil are now over barring a miracle run of final results.

Carter told Breakfast on Monday the team has been hit hard by the reality of the situation.

"It was very emotional in the dressing room [on Sunday] as you can imagine," Carter said.

"It hurts hugely. It was the goal to go all the way and it doesn't look like that's going to be achieved but we will regroup, we've got a good nucleus of players and we'll look at it over the weeks ahead."

Injuries throughout the match to key contributors Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu didn't help, Carter added.

"We got thrown a few curve balls yesterday, firstly with Sophie's injury which was costly when she was batting so well and taking it to England," he said.

"And then to lose Lea in the early part of the innings as well was costly to us."

Bob Carter hugs Katey Martin before a CWC match. (Source: Photosport)

In all four of the White Ferns' losses at the tournament, the side failed to bat out the entire 50 overs - a statistic Carter conceded hurt their campaign.

"I think we needed at times to certainly bat longer - we got ourselves into some great opportunities with the bat and couldn't finish it off," he said.

"But look, I couldn't ask for any more. We'll look to regroup and try to score as many runs as we can next Saturday."

Saturday's match against Pakistan is the White Ferns' final round robin game before their attention will shift to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

When asked if he'd like to be with the side for that campaign, Carter wouldn't commit.

"I've had a marvellous time and this has really tested my coaching and been something that is really special to me," he said.

"I want to carry on coaching of course and whether that's with the White Ferns or another team, we'll find out."