Italy miss Football World Cup qualification, again

Source: Associated Press

European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again.

The unthinkable happened in Palermo as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal.

It was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance by Italy, which missed a number of chances and had several others saved by visiting goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Italy's Domenico Berardi knees after missing a scoring chance during the World Cup qualifying play-off soccer match between Italy and North Macedoni (Source: Associated Press)

Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.

North Macedonia will play Portugal next week for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side beat Turkey 3-1. Euro 2020 is the only major tournament North Macedonia has qualified for.

