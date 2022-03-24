Fixes for stink plaguing Christchurch suburb don't impress

Residents living near a Christchurch composting plant feel the council is not doing enough to address its lasting stink.

It has been described as the putrid, stomach-churning odour of rotting fish and is coming from the Living Earth organics processing plant in the suburb of Bromley.

Those living near the plant, which is owned by the council, say after 13 years it is unbearable.

Resident Bruce King told 1News it is so bad sometimes that it forces him indoors.

"We've put up with pathogens, black dust, stink – vile stink – and we've just been told to suck it up."

Fellow resident Vickie Walker told 1News she is thinking of selling.

"I am just absolutely so tired of it and I don't want to be here anymore in this place," she said, holding back tears.

Some, however, have already been driven away be the smell.

"It drove me insane. I had to go on antidepressants," one woman said.

"Your house stinks, your clothes stink."

To make matters worse, a fire at the wastewater treatment plant next door last year added a new, stronger note to the smell.

The council has installed aerators at the damaged wastewater plant to try and help and has also changed operations at the compost plant to reduce the overall smell.

It is also considering whether to move the processing plant to another, less populated part of the city.

Environment Canterbury is also closely monitoring the odour, setting up the 'Smelt-It' app so residents can report when the plant in particular is stinky.

There have been 397 reports to the app in just under two months.

People have complained on the app sunny days have been ruined and have asked how much longer they have to endure the smell, asking for a rates rebate.

Other complaints included not being able to escape the smell when working from home and stating they have a right to breathe fresh air.

"I would encourage Christchurch City councillors to talk to those residents and understand what they're going through," Environment Canterbury's Katherine Harbrow told 1News.

The reports, however, predominantly appear to be related to the wastewater treatment plant, Environment Canterbury says, even though – according to a message on the Smelt-It web app - it is only actively monitoring odours from the composting facility.

It tells people if they have concerns about the wastewater treatment plant to contact the council.

A report on the future of the plan – public excluded - will go to the council's Finance and Performance Committee for consideration on April 28.