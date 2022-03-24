America's Cup: Signs of major delay, Team NZ deadline under pressure

Source: 1News

There are signs of a major delay to the next America's Cup, with Team New Zealand due to reveal plans for a venue and the next defence in a week's time.

That deadline is now under increasing pressure, with continuing question marks over where and when the next cup will be.

The cup itself could be put off until 2025 with Jeddah in Saudi Arabia still an option to host the defence, but challengers are understood to be baulking at that venue, and any possible delay.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff was still open to talking to Team New Zealand if they came to the table.

“Obviously if they've been all round the world and it doesn't work for them then it changes the position,” Goff said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “As a Government we've tried our bit to support it being here, but these decisions aren't just down to us.”

Team NZ reiterated on Thursday to 1News, they won't make any comment while the venue process is ongoing.

Meanwhile, with Goff admitting near empty waterfront land sits dormant was “sad”.

“We'd all assumed winning the cup, when we win the cup in Auckland, we defend the Cup in Auckland and it didn't happen.”

