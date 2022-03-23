Sonny Bill Williams knocks out AFL great inside two minutes

Source: 1News

Sonny Bill Williams has won his fight against AFL great Barry Hall in Sydney on Wednesday night with a first round knockout.

Sonny Bill Williams recorded a first round knockout against Barry Hall.

Sonny Bill Williams recorded a first round knockout against Barry Hall. (Source: Sky)

Hall fell to the canvas twice, the first time from a shot the referee could be heard saying he didn't see, before Williams delivered the knockout blow inside two minutes of the first round.

Just over 90 seconds, Hall was given his first standing count after Williams landed a right hand above the AFL great's left ear.

Hall would last barely five seconds after recovering from the first official knockdown.

