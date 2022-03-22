Russian Embassy in Wellington releases video of arson attempt

Source: 1News

The Russian Embassy has released a video appearing to show an attempted arson attack on its Wellington building earlier this month.

It uploaded the CCTV footage on Facebook saying the incident took place on its Karori property on March 12.

Embassy staff say they received threats over the phone in the days before the incident.

Russian Embassy Wellington.

The Facebook post also said "#StopHatingRussians".

Last month, people protested against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the embassy.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy told 1News "the case is currently under investigation, so we can't give further comment".

1News has contacted police for comment.

