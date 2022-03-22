1 dead, others injured after 3-car crash in Tasman

Source: 1News

One person has died following a serious crash in Upper Moutere, Tasman on Tuesday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Gardner Valley Road and the Coastal Highway, around 3.50pm.

One person died at the scene, while a number of others have also sustained serious or moderate injuries, police say.

The road will remain closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area.

New ZealandAccidentsTasman

