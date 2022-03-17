Joe Biden labels Putin a 'murderous dictator' over Ukraine

Source: 1News

Joe Biden has further lashed out at his Russian counterpart, labelling him a "murderous dictator" and a "thug" over his aggression in Ukraine.

It's now been more than three weeks since Russia began its unprovoked assault on Ukraine. Putin has justified the invasion as a "special military operation" meant to liberate Ukrainians and defend Russian interests.

The United Nations estimates that more than 700 Ukrainians have been killed, including dozens of children.

Meanwhile, an estimated 3.1 million people have fled Ukraine to other parts of Europe, according to the UN's refugee agency.

Biden's latest comments come just a day after he labelled Putin a "war criminal", language that the Kremlin has described as "unforgiveable".

"Now you have Ireland and Great Britain and, you know, the republic standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine," Biden said at a St Patrick’s Day lunch in Washington.

He also paid tribute to Ireland's efforts to support sanctions that have been imposed on Russia.

"Ireland and the United States are working together for the first time now they're under United Nations Security Council. Ireland is a part of the Security Council now and the European Union, and Putin is paying a big price for his aggression."

