Ardern 'moved' as she launches revamped Aotearoa history curriculum

The Government has launched its long-awaited Aotearoa New Zealand history curriculum, which will see the country’s history made compulsory in every school and kura up until Year 10.

Jacinda Ardern at Sylvia Park School (Source: 1News)

It was announced in early 2019 that the Government would be revamping the country’s history curriculum from 2022.

But last year that was delayed until 2023 in a bid to give schools longer to implement the curriculum, while also working through disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins, who is isolating with the virus, announced the new-look curriculum on Thursday via a statement, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched it at Auckland’s Sylvia Park School.

Ardern said she was moved while walking around the school, and hearing the students speak with pride about the history they had learned.

"It was just incredible to see the passion that they had for it, so yeah it did move me."

She highlighted the importance of students learning about Māori navigation and other migrant journeys, not just James Cook.

"For me though one of the most important things about New Zealand history in schools is it does give us a better understanding of one another through learning more of course about Māori, but the migrant history of Pasifika, our Asian communities.

"Across the board, it's all part of who we are, and it's all part of this curriculum."

The Ministry of Education has been working with history and curriculum experts, iwi and mana whenua, Pacific communities, students and ākonga, parents and whānau, and other groups with other groups to shape the curriculum.

A draft curriculum content was tested in 2021 in schools and kura staff rooms, classrooms, and with the public through a survey and general submission process.

Hipkins said the feedback the Ministry received was wide-ranging, clear, and at times confronting.

“New Zealanders have a lot to say about how our nation’s histories should be examined and discussed, and that is a good thing,” he said.

“This is the first step in a five-year refresh that will make the whole national curriculum clearer and easier to use, and better able to deliver more inclusive and equitable learning experiences for all young New Zealanders.”

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden told 1News the curriculum "should not just be about the first days of the 1840s onward, it should be inclusive of the multiethnic society we are now".

"It needs to be an inclusive history, not one that is painting New Zealanders into villains and victims."

Green Party co-leader James Shaw added that the country's history of early settlers "was built around notions of imperialism and xenophobia" and "one of the ways you empower people is by being honest about the past".

"It was not a pleasant history and I think it's very important we are honest about it, and say this is what happened and there are consequences from that, particularly for Māori," he said.

Rahui Papa, of Waikato Tainui, called the release of the curriculum "hugely significant".

"It allows for all our tamariki, from whatever ethnic background, to have an understanding of the local places, of the local histories, of the things that have gone on in our past to enable us to go forward into our future.”

Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories and Te Takanga o Te Wā curriculum has been released and is now available to all New Zealand schools and kura.

Te Pāti Māori, Te Reo Māori and Māori history are core curriculum subjects up to Year 10.