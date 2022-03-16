Dangerous man with distinctive facial tattoos evading police

Source: 1News

Police are warning members of the public to stay away from a man who's on the run and thought to be in Hawke's Bay.

A photo of Hamiora Chase.

A photo of Hamiora Chase. (Source: Police)

They say 25-year-old Hamiora Chase has links to the Napier and wider Hawke's Bay area.

They said he “should not be approached” if seen by members of the public.

Chase has tattoos across most of his face and on his neck.

Police are requesting anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and quote file number 220314/3110.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

