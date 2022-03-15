Ukrainian Kiwis 'delighted' family can now seek refuge in NZ

Ukrainian Kiwis are "delighted" the Government has ramped up its humanitarian support, allowing about 4000 of their family members to seek refuge in New Zealand.

The 'Special Ukraine Policy' is open for a year and enables the around 1600 Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents in New Zealand to sponsor a family member who is in Ukraine and their immediate family, including children.

They will be granted a two-year work visa and children will be able to attend school.

An extra $4 million in funding to support Ukrainian communities was also announced on Tuesday.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced almost 3 million people from their homes.

Viktoriya Pashorina-Nichols from Mahi for Ukraine, a taskforce representing Ukrainian community organisations in New Zealand, told Breakfast it was "delighted" by the new policy.

"It just shows that Ukraine is not standing alone, New Zealand is standing up on an international stage to assist with what is effectively a humanitarian crisis and it's very pleasing to see."

A Givealittle page has been created to help Ukrainians relocate to New Zealand and reunite with family.

Mahi for Ukraine's Kieran Jina said Ukrainians had fled their homes with what they could carry in their hands and on their backs. They would be starting a fresh life in New Zealand effectively from scratch, he said.

"We need to help raise funding to bring them over, flights, and also provide the support to get them on their feet. We're really confident that Ukrainians bring skills New Zealand needs, so if we can set them up right, they'll be great New Zealanders and a great addition to our nation."

Pashorina-Nichols said Ukrainian Kiwis were opening their arms, with children in Ukraine "facing death on an hourly basis".

"Ukrainian families in New Zealand, the relationship being aunties, uncles, grandparents, would love to bring those children back home here to safety as soon as they can."

Jina said Mahi for Ukraine was "really pleased" the Government had acknowledged the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine by providing an "accelerated pathway" for those fleeing.

"We're really confident, through the engagement we've had, we will be able to bring people in rapidly.

"That's the best part of it. Adults will be provided work rights, children will be provided education, so we're really setting Ukrainians up to become part of New Zealand society, rather than just stay here for a few years."