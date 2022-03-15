LIVE: Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A woman reacts outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- The conflict is in its 20th day

- Thousands of people including civilians and soldiers have died

ADVERTISEMENT

- Leaders of three European Nation countries plan to visit Ukraine's capital Kyiv in show of solidarity with Ukraine

- Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv

- US president Joe Biden will travel to Brussels for talks with European leaders

7.27am: From the Associated Press

The European Union has slapped sanctions on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia.

The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Boris Johnson’s administration last week. The aluminum magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU said Abramovich “has had privileged access to the president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

6.50am: The BBC's James Waterhouse has a wrap of the latest development out of Ukraine in this video:

6.37am: From the Associated Press

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s convened a summit for next week of the military organisation’s 30 leaders to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg says the March 24 summit will be led by US President Joe Biden and “will address the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence in response to a new reality for our security.”

President Biden @POTUS comes to @NATO HQ next week to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the leaders of all #NATO Allies. #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/Pd08Tk2KTs — US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) March 15, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden will travel to Brussels for the face-to-face talks with European leaders.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

6.24am: Around 2000 civilian cars had managed to leave Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor that runs for more than 260 kilometres west to the city of Zaporizhzhia. Another 2,000 cars were waiting to leave along the route, the city's council said.

6.18am: From the Associated Press

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv, smashing apartments and a subway station. The strikes, carried out of the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, targeted a western district of Kyiv, disrupting a relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.

6.00am: Fox News video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by fire on Tuesday on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said. He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days.