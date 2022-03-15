Jane Campion sorry for 'thoughtless' Williams sisters comment

Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion has apologised for a "thoughtless" comment she made about Venus and Serena Williams during an award acceptance speech.

While accepting best director at the Critics Choice Awards on Monday for The Power of the Dog, Campion was referencing the other nominees being men while acknowledging great women in the audience, including the Williams sisters.

"What an honour to be in the room with you," she said initially.

"Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."

Many on social media were quick to condemn the Kiwi director's comments, with some saying it diminished the achievements of the American tennis greats.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes," Campion said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two Williams sisters have combined for 30 grand slam singles titles, won 14 doubles grand slam titles as a pair, and four mixed doubles between them where they faced men.

Between them, they have also won five Olympic titles, three of them together in doubles.

"The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimise remarkable women," Campion said.

"Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologise and completely celebrate you."

Campion and her film, The Power of the Dog, are among the favourites to win Oscars at the Academy Awards later this month.