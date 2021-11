Simon Bridges is running again to be National’s leader, 1News understands.

Simon Bridges (Source: Getty)

Bridges took over the leadership in 2018 after former Prime Minister Bill English stood down as Opposition leader.

Bridges was then rolled by Todd Muller last year.

It comes after a tumultuous few days, where Judith Collins was voted out as leader by her MPs, after releasing a late night statement demoting Bridges.

The vote by National’s caucus will be held on Tuesday. Shane Reti is the interim leader.