Bill banning conversion practices ‘simplistic’, an ‘overreach’ – Bridges

Source: Q and A

Simon Bridges believes the bill banning conversion practices, which passed its final reading this week, is “simplistic” and “an overreach”.

The National MP for Tauranga, who was one of eight MPs to vote against the bill, has no regrets.

All eight MPs were from the National Party, which allowed a conscience vote on the bill to allow for differences in opinion within the party.

In an interview on Q+A with Jack Tame, Bridges said if the bill had stuck solely to banning conversion practices he would have voted for it “wholeheartedly”.

However, the legislation was more expansive than that, including what he described as the “complex” area of the “raft of issues around gender dysphoria”.

Bridges wants parents to be able to have mature, honest conversations with their children but argues the bill prevents that.

“Unless you are in the affirmation only category, you can go to jail for up to three years," he said.

"I stand by my vote. I do think this is a bill which I say is simplistic and an overreach with complex issues around gender. Parents should be able to be parents."

The former Crown Prosecutor said: “I absolutely want people to be able to live the lives the they want, but I also know a law that’s overreach when I see it.”

