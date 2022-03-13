White Ferns remain upbeat despite Aussie World Cup mauling

New Zealand White Ferns coach Bob Carter has insisted his side will bounce back from the 141-run defeat to Australia in the World Cup match at the Basin Reserve yesterday, adding the Australians deserve credit for their resounding victory.

Ashleigh Gardner on her way to a quick-fire 48 off 18 balls. (Source: Getty)

Bowling first, the White Ferns went from a promising position when they had their opponents 56-3 to a far less advantageous one after Ashleigh Gardner hit 48 off just 18 balls, with Ellyse Perry scoring 68 and Tahlia McGrath 57.

In reply to Australia’s 269-8, the White Ferns were 128 all out, with only Amy Satterthwaite (44), Lee Tahuhu (23) and Katey Martin making significant contributions.

It highlighted the fragility of New Zealand’s batting line-up, which relies so much on Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates, all of whom needed to step up after the White Ferns’ bowling performance fell away in the final 15 overs.

New Zealand need victories in their remaining games against South Africa – in Hamilton tomorrow – England and Pakistan in order to be in the mix for the semi-finals and Carter believes his team are in the right frame of mind to do so.

“We created a real opportunity when Amelia Kerr removed Beth Mooney - that was our opportunity to bowl Australia out,” he told 1News this morning. “But as we saw they regrouped and in those last 15 overs they made us pay. Up until then I thought we were very much in the game. I thought we bowled really well and had a great chance to knock them over for around about that 200-210 mark which would have made it a lot different."

Carter said the bowling lengths, defensive field and organisation of the White Ferns’ attack in general needed to be scrutinised but said Gardner’s knock effectively took the game away.

“Ash Gardner is a very fine player - the way that she came in and power she had is very much a part of Australia’s game. We don’t see that power too much within the international female game.

“I think we could have played better for sure but I think we have to give credit to the way Australia bowled up front – those first 10 overs. They effectively got into us early and we weren’t able to recover.

“We know what our game plan is and when we get back to it and play for 50 overs rather than 35 we’ll be delighted. Likewise with the batting, we’ve always been able to get past those early wickets … obviously yesterday we just got blown away early.”

Carter said his side were focusing on the South Africa match rather than getting caught up in the semi-final permutations, adding: “There’s a reason why Australia are the No1 team. I think they’ve strung 26 wins together. I haven’t seen too many other teams knock them over recently. We want another crack at them that’s for sure and we’ll be trying everything to try to find the opportunity to do that.”