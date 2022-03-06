Ukrainian boy, 11, travels 1000km by himself to safety

An 11-year-old Ukrainian refugee has made it all the way to Slovakia from the city of Zaporozhzhia, the site of Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant which was captured by Russian forces last week.

Ukrainian boy after walking 1000km to Slovakia (Source: Ministerstvo vnútra SR)

Part of the plant briefly caught fire during the attack.

The boy’s frightened mother sent him on the 1000km journey alone by train to find relatives, staying behind to care for her sick mother who can't be moved.

A statement by Slovakia's Interior Ministry said he came with a plastic bag, passport and a telephone number written on his hand, all alone.

It added that the boy won the hearts of everyone at the border with his smile, and hailed him as "a true hero."

Volunteers took care of him, took him to a warm shelter and gave him food and drinks. They later reunited him with family in Bratislava.

Details written on hand of Ukrainian boy who travelled 1000km alone to Slovakia (Source: Ministerstvo vnútra SR)

In a video provided by Slovak police, the mother thanked the Slovak government and police for taking care of her son.

“People with big hearts live in your small country. Please, save our Ukrainian children,'' said the mother, identified as Yulia Volodymyrivna Pisecka.