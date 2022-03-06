LIVE: Putin 'has already lost' the war in Ukraine, historian says

The latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine as they happen.

What you need to know

- A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine was stopped. A Ukrainian government official says Russia failed to hold the ceasefire, which was meant to last for 11 hours. It held for less that three.

- Ukrainian officials say Russian forces intensified their shelling of Mariupol. They say massive bombs were dropped in residential areas in Chernihiv, a city north of the capital Kyiv.

- The UN says more than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine.

- The UN human rights office confirms the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The Geneva-based office says another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight Saturday, local time. The office only reports casualties it confirms, and believes real figures are considerably higher.

- Russian forces have seized two nuclear power plants and are advancing towards a third.

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 6. (Source: Associated Press)

Live updates

9.00am: TikTok users in Russia won't be able to post new videos or livestream on the social media platform, the company announces.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok says.

"In light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law," TikTok says.

Putin strengthened his censorship regime on Saturday. A new law criminalises the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake news" about the war.

The Russian government also blocked Facebook and Twitter in Russia.

8.43am: While more than 1.5 million refugees have fled the ongoing war, Ukrainians in New Zealand can only hope from afar their families can make it out safely.

Among them are Christchurch student Inga Tokarenko and Auckland lawyer Anastasiya Gutorova.

“It’s been hard to do anything. It’s been hard to even eat… to sleep,” Tokarenko says.

“As I’m keeping up with is war. I’m beginning to have war dreams, bombings my family is going through. It’s almost like I’m going through the same emotions as they are even though we’re so far apart.”

She says she wants the Government to increase New Zealand’s refugee quota and welcome those who are fleeing Ukraine. She's started a petition to Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, which has collected almost 2400 signatures.

Gutorova says she speaks to her family in Ukraine nearly every hour to make sure they’re still safe.

“I spent a few days waiting for New Zealand to take meaningful steps to both stop the war and help Ukrainian people. Unfortunately, so far, I haven’t seen enough. I haven’t seen anything, really.

“People on the ground are short of supplies, there are no medical supplies, there’s no food, there’s no shelter and it’s the middle of winter.”

She says it’s New Zealand’s responsibility to help those escaping the fighting in Ukraine.

8.20am: From the Associated Press:

The International Atomic Energy Agency says Russian forces are tightening their grip on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Ukraine’s largest, that they seized last week.

The director-general of the agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, says Ukrainian staff members are now required to seek approval for any operation, even maintenance, from the Russians, and that they have impeded normal communications by switching off some mobile networks and internet at the site.

Ukraine’s regulatory authority says that phone lines, as well as e-mails and fax, are no longer working.

Grossi says he is “extremely concerned about these developments,” adding that for the plant to operate safely, “staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions, without undue external interference or pressure".

8.09am: What has New Zealand done so far to address the crisis in Ukraine?

The Government is providing NZ$2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine.

New Zealand also provides annual funds to a UN emergency response fund, which has announced it will put $20 million towards helping humanitarian agencies scale up their Ukraine response.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says 170 applications for visas from Ukrainian people will be fast-tracked. He says half of the applications are from people in New Zealand with temporary visas, and the other half are overseas.

Other actions include targeted travel bans, the prohibition of the export of goods to Russian military and security forces, and the suspension of bilateral foreign ministry consultations until further notice.

Beyond that, the National Party is calling for a humanitarian visa for refugees from Ukraine who have family in New Zealand.

The Greens are taking that a step further and want New Zealand to take 2000 refugees. They say this should be open to anyone fleeing Ukraine.

On why New Zealand hasn't extended the refugee quota, Ardern says Ukrainians will probably want to stay near their country to go back and find loved ones later.

She says New Zealand works with the UN refugee agency, so it would be up to its direction, essentially.

8.00am: In wake of criticism that other western countries are imposing much heavier economic sanctions than New Zealand is on Russia, Ardern says those sanctions are specific to how those countries engaged with Russia around its trade of energy and in financial institutions.

She says those are not all relevant to New Zealand.

“However, what we want to make sure is that as countries put in limits that we are not suddenly the recipient of the in-flow of investment because we have those who are looking to avoid sanctions in other countries," she adds.

"So, taking a pre-emptive move there is really important. We also want to make sure we’re taking measures around what we do with flights, airspace, maritime paths. Just thinking generally about how we can also target oligarchs, making sure it’s a really comprehensive response.”

7.45am: Has New Zealand done all it can to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells Breakfast yes, for now, but more can be done.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will be meeting today to consider a bill, drafted in response to the Ukraine situation, which could see additional sanctions put on Russia.

She says Cabinet is considering a proposed law that has been specifically drafted for this conflict this afternoon.

"We’ll be looking at the ability for New Zealand to add additional sanctions and also making sure that we can target those who may have influence on the Russian regime."

The National Party had been calling for the introduction of MP Gerry Brownlee's members' bill that will give New Zealand a framework to implement autonomous sanctions. The proposed law failed its first reading last year.

7.40am: BNO News reports American Express is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

It follows a similar move by Visa and MasterCard.

7.06am: From the Associated Press:

The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charges Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbours he didn’t identify.

Konashenkov warns that if those warplanes attack the Russian forces from the territory of those nations, it “could be considered as those countries’ engagement in the military conflict".

Meanwhile, European Union leader Charles Michel says closing Ukraine’s airspace could spark a world war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO countries to stop the Russian onslaught on his country by imposing a no-fly zone.

Western leaders have refused for fear of triggering a wider war in Europe. Deploying fighter jets over Ukraine could “in current circumstances” be considered as “NATO’s entry into the war and therefore risk World War III”, Michel says in an interview with the public broadcaster France Inter.

6.59am: Russian President Vladimir Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine, according to renowned historian Yuval Noah Harari.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor tells Breakfast that’s because the whole rationale for the invasion of Ukraine is based on a fantasy.

“He doesn’t believe that Ukraine is a real nation. He’s built this fantasy in his mind that Ukrainians are just Russians and they want to be absorbed by Russia.”

Harari says Putin believes the only thing preventing Ukraine from coming back to Russia is a small group of people at the top that he refers to as Nazis - “even though [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] is Jewish”.

“Because of this fantasy, he invaded Ukraine expecting that the Zelensky will flee the country, that the Ukrainian army will surrender, and the Ukrainian people would throw flowers on the Russian tanks. He was just completely wrong about everything.”

That means even if Putin takes Ukraine, he will struggle to hold it, he says.

“In this sense, he has already lost.”

Harari says after World War II, most governments stopped seeing war as an acceptable tool to advance their interests.

Wars have been waged, they weren’t the kind that wiped countries off maps, he adds.

He warns that if Putin succeeds, it marks the return of war as a means of conquest.

6.42am: The BBC reports that at least three people were reportedly killed while trying to flee the town of Irpin after Russian mortar shells targeted a damaged bridge they were crossing to escape.

6.30am: Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the 12th day of fighting in Ukraine from 1News.

From the Associated Press:

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed on Monday as Russian attacks stopped plans to create a humanitarian corridor, a Ukrainian government official says.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies are in desperately short supply in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour cease-fire to allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated.

But Russian attacks quickly closed the corridor, Ukrainian officials say.

The news dashes hopes that more people can escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia's plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance.

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine and along the coast, but many of its efforts have stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

As he has often done, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the fighting back on Ukraine, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the invasion can halt only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities", according to a Kremlin statement on the phone call.

He says Ukraine had to fulfil "the well-known demands of Russia”, which include what he calls the “demilitarisation” and “de-Nazification” of Ukraine.

The first attempt at evacuations also wasn't successful because of Russian attacks along another route.