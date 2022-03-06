Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

The massive superyacht Dilbar stretches one-and-a-half football fields in length, about as long as a World War I dreadnought.

The yacht Amore Vero is docked in the Mediterranean resort of La Ciotat, France. (Source: Associated Press)

It boasts two helipads, berths for more than 130 people and a 25-metre swimming pool long enough to accommodate another whole super yacht.

Dilbar was launched in 2016 at a reported cost of more than US$648 million (NZ$946 million).

Five years on, its purported owner, the Kremlin-aligned Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, was already dissatisfied and sent the vessel to a German shipyard last fall for a retrofit reportedly costing another couple hundred million dollars.

That’s where she lay in dry dock on Friday when the United States and European Union announced economic sanctions against Usmanov — a metals magnate and early investor in Facebook — over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets,” President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union speech on Wednesday, addressing the oligarchs. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

But actually seizing the behemoth boats could prove challenging. Russian billionaires have had decades to shield their money and assets in the West from governments that might try to tax or seize them.

Several media outlets reported on Wednesday that German authorities had impounded Dilbar.

But a spokeswoman for Hamburg state’s economy ministry told The Associated Press no such action had yet been taken because it had been unable to establish ownership of the yacht, which is named for Usmanov’s mother.

Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta, two secretive banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth.

Still, in the industry that caters to the exclusive club of billionaires and centi-millionaires that can afford to buy, crew and maintain superyachts, it is often an open secret who owns what.