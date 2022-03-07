Ukrainian girl sings Let it Go in Kyiv bomb shelter

Video of a young Ukrainian girl singing the Frozen hit Let It Go in a Kyiv bomb shelter has gone viral.

The video was first posted to Facebook on Friday by Marta Smekhova.

Smekhova says she had permission from Amelia's mother to film the rendition.

"From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence... everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light... even men couldn't hold back the tears,' Smekhova wrote on her post.

It has since been shared over 100,000 times on Facebook with many commenting on Amelia's bravery.

After the performance ended those gathered in the bunker cheered her performance.

It comes as Russian officials have reportedly offered a cease fire to allow civilians to escape.

The ceasefire will reportedly come into effect at 9pm NZ time on Monday.

Russia's Ministry of Defence says evacuation routes will be set up in the capital of Kyiv, as well as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm the news and the last two ceasefires to evacuate civilians were reportedly broken by Russian bombings.