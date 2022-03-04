Three people injured after shooting in downtown Auckland

Source: 1News

Three people have been injured following a shooting in the Auckland CBD early on Saturday morning.

Police at the scene following an incident involving a firearm in the Auckland CBD.

Police were called to the scene on Fort Street following a report of a disorder incident around 1.45am, a police spokesperson told 1News.

A firearm had reportedly been discharged during the altercation.

Three people have since been transported to hospital, with two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

A section of the Auckland CBD is cordoned off following a firearms incident in the Auckland CBD.

An 18-year-old man was arrested following the incident.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Saturday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

