Three people injured after shooting in downtown Auckland

Three people have been injured following a shooting in the Auckland CBD early on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene on Fort Street following a report of a disorder incident around 1.45am, a police spokesperson told 1News.
A firearm had reportedly been discharged during the altercation.
Three people have since been transported to hospital, with two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested following the incident.
He is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Saturday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.