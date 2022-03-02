Anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain dismantled

A campsite at Auckland Domain set up by a small group of anti-mandate protesters has now been dismantled.

The anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain being dismantled. (Source: 1News)

About 20 police officers and a dozen Auckland Council staff were present at the site.

Officers watched on as protesters were packing their belongings. A handful had tried to negotiate with police to stay.

One protester told an officer they were simply having a picnic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbecue equipment, kitchen supplies, food and other campsite items have been loaded into Auckland Council vehicles.

At one point a large drone was flying above the site.

The protesters set up a camp in the domain over the weekend, following the Freedom and Rights Coalition march across the Harbour Bridge.

Police officers and Auckland Council staff at the anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain. (Source: 1News)

Some of the protesters at the domain had taken part in it.

The march saw southbound traffic on the bridge shut down for an-hour-and-a-half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camping is not permitted in the domain, but a protester in a video had earlier claimed to have mana whenua status and said they were occupying a pā site.