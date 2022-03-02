Anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain dismantled

A campsite at Auckland Domain set up by a small group of anti-mandate protesters has now been dismantled.
About 20 police officers and a dozen Auckland Council staff were present at the site.
Officers watched on as protesters were packing their belongings. A handful had tried to negotiate with police to stay.
One protester told an officer they were simply having a picnic.
Barbecue equipment, kitchen supplies, food and other campsite items have been loaded into Auckland Council vehicles.
At one point a large drone was flying above the site.
The protesters set up a camp in the domain over the weekend, following the Freedom and Rights Coalition march across the Harbour Bridge.
Some of the protesters at the domain had taken part in it.
The march saw southbound traffic on the bridge shut down for an-hour-and-a-half.
Camping is not permitted in the domain, but a protester in a video had earlier claimed to have mana whenua status and said they were occupying a pā site.