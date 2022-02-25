Delays expected as protesters march Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police are warning Auckland motorists to expect delays this Saturday, as protesters plan to unlawfully cross the Harbour Bridge.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Motorists are advised to plan for traffic disruption around the bridge and motorway network in light of the planned protest action.

“There will be a significant police presence around this protest tomorrow and we will be actively engaging with those present to deter them from crossing the Harbour Bridge due to safety risks”.

Police are asking motorists to use the alternative SH16/SH20 link instead of the Harbour Bridge crossing.

“The safety of all road users, our police staff and the protesters is our priority and our focus will be around public safety and ensuring that the disruption to the public is kept to a minimum”.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition plan to “march out these mandates” in Auckland, Christchurch, Nelson, Napier and Tauranga.