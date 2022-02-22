Chiefs leaving Queenstown Super Rugby Covid bubble early

The Super Rugby Pacific bubble in Queenstown is set to burst with the Chiefs departing the set-up on Wednesday, New Zealand Rugby announced.

NZR confirmed the Chiefs will leave the bubble early after their match against Moana Pasifika was called off due to the lingering effects of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific squad.

When the bubble was first announced NZR said they expected sides to be in Queenstown for the first three rounds of the tournament before the situation was reviewed again, but Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said it made sense for his team to return home now.

"We knew there was always an end date to when they would leave.

"With no game this weekend we thought best to try and get the team home to families to spend some time with them, which they haven't done in the past few weeks."

It's understood the Hurricanes, Highlanders and Blues could depart Queenstown as well following their round two fixtures this weekend as well but the Crusaders will stay on until at least next Friday for their match against Moana Pasifika.

NZR head of tournaments and competitions Cameron Good said they were confident Moana Pasifika would debut next Friday after missing the first two rounds.

Super Rugby pre-season match between Moana Pasifika and Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

"We had a group of players who had not tested positive for Covid, so they are back fully training now," Good said.

"What that extra week gives us is the opportunity for the medical team within Moana Pasifika, with support from New Zealand Rugby, to work through what the profile is of those who had tested positive.

"That week makes quite a difference with all the advice we've got around return to play."

Good added the postponed matches against the Blues and Chiefs would be re-added to Moana Pasifika's schedule at a later date.

"Where we're focused at the moment is looking at what's the best time and fairest time to reschedule those matches.

"We're not rushing to make that decision. In fairness to Moana Pasifika, we need to give them some time and space to play some games.

"We're working through those options now and looking at things like when byes are scheduled."