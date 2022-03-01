Police concerned for wellbeing of remaining kids at protest

Police continue to hold concerns for the welfare of children who remain within the Parliament protest area, even as tensions escalate.

A large number of police have been involved in a planned operation this morning, which saw officers with riot shields and pepper spray retake some of the area outside Parliament's grounds.

At least 20 arrests have been made, and a number of protesters were hit with police pepper spray.

In a statement, police expressed concerns for the wellbeing of children who remain in the area.

Protest at Parliament on Wednesday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

A 1News camera operator reported seeing children in tents on cathedral grounds and not where protesters were clashing with police.

"Police have seen at least 10 children within the protest area in Wellington and have concerns for their wellbeing," a statement said.

"Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home.

"We are working with Oranga Tamariki staff in this morning’s operation.

"Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely."

