14,941 Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday

There are 14,941 new Covid-19 community cases and one new death to report in the country on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The positive cases detected through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and PCR tests are located in Northland (225), Auckland (9,046), Waikato (1,519), Bay of Plenty (812), Lakes (208), Hawke’s Bay (136), MidCentral (142), Whanganui (19), Taranaki (100), Tairāwhiti (69), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (516), Hutt Valley (373), Nelson Marlborough (158), Canterbury (981), South Canterbury (44), Southern (532), West Coast (9); Unknown (5).

There are 305 people in hospital with the virus, including five in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

"A patient passed away in a Northland hospital yesterday. The person died from an unrelated medical condition and had tested positive for Covid-19," the ministry said of the announced death.

In addition, there were 41 new cases detected at the border.

The ministry said a large proportion of recent cases are under the age of 30.

"In the past fortnight, of the 14,940 cases reported, 59 per cent have been under 30 years of age and 12 per cent over the age of 50. The two age groups with the highest per centage of cases are people aged between 10-19 years of age and those aged between 20-29 which account for 25 per cent and 25 per cent of cases respectively.

"The opposite pattern is seen in those who are in hospital with Covid-19. Of the current 236 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in the Northern region (there are 305 in the whole country) there are 19 per cent who are under the age of 30 and 54 per cent over the age of 50. This reflects similar trends seen overseas where younger people, who are more socially active, often have higher infection rates, though it is the older age groups which are most likely to require hospital treatment from Covid-19."

The ministry also noted the continued spread of the virus across the country, the majority of which are across the three Auckland DHBs.

Auckland has 1843 cases per 100,000 population; Counties Manukau has 2596 per 100,000; and Waitematā has 1179 per 100,000 population. Other areas with higher rates include Southern with 929 per 100,000; Waikato with 913 per 100,000 and Bay of Plenty with 759 per 100,000.

There were 27,789 PCR tests carried out in the last 24 hours, and the rolling average over the last seven days is 28,844. The testing positivity rate over the last 24 hours is now 27.98 per cent.

There were 13,606 Covid-19 community cases recorded in the country on Saturday.