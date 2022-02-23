Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

Source: 1News

It's likely New Zealand will be moving to Phase 3 of the Omicron response soon, after recording more than 3000 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

An announcement from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is set for Thursday at midday.

New Zealand is currently at Phase 2 - the virus is in the community and the main focus is to slow the spread and protect the most vulnerable.

But as case numbers continue to rise - 3297 cases reported on Wednesday - it's likely the country will move to Phase 3 of the response in the next few days.

What does Phase 3 look like?

It means the daily cases are in the thousands, prompting a change to the definition of close contacts and changes to testing, including ramped up use of rapid antigen tests (RATs).

The Ministry of Health has said the definition of contacts would change to household and household-like contacts only - so only the highest-risk contacts would need to isolate.

RATs would be available at GPs, pharmacies, community testing centres or workplaces for symptomatic or critical workers.

Asymptomatic healthcare and critical workers who are close contacts can return to work after a negative RAT.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will still need to isolate for 10 days.

Household contacts or household-like contacts will need to isolate until the person who is positive completes 10 days of isolation. A test on day three and day eight will be required, or if symptomatic.

Close contacts who don’t live with the positive case will need to isolate for seven days, and test on day five or if symptomatic.

There will be extra support in place if a health or critical worker is a contact.

The use of digital technology such as notifying cases via text message will continue to be used.

Most people who have the virus will be able to look after themselves at home, while health workers will focus on those needing the most help.

